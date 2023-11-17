Kendall Jenner dated Devin Booker for two years before her relationship with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner to reconcile with Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumours?

Kendall Jenner’s friends want her to get back together with her ex Devin Booker amid speculations that she has broken up with rapper Bad Bunny.



Sources close to the supermodel told Us Weekly that her close-knit circle are expressing skepticism about her romance with the rapper.

It also revealed that they are hoping Jenner would reconcile with Booker, as they did not see the "spark" in her relationship with Bad Bunny that she had with the athlete.



"Kendall’s friends don’t believe this is a forever thing with Bad Bunny," the source said. "While there are still sparks between them despite the breakup rumors, Kendall's pals don't see a significant connection or long-term potential."



"They want her to be happy, but they've seen her in happier relationships before," the insider added.

The insider continued, "Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion."

Jenner dated Booker on and off for two years before they called it quits last year. Few weeks later, the model and reality TV star was seen with Bunny.

Rumours about her split from Bad Bunny began after she posted a somber picture of sunset and wrote: "What’s meant for me, will simply find me."

Her fans flocked to the comments section, asking if she split with Bad Bunny, "Sounds like a break up post," wrote one user.

Another penned that the picture is giving "break up vibes" while a follower wrote with assurance, "She and Bad Bunny just break up!"