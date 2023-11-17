 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry offered olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles

Royal expert and author Omid Scobie has dismissed claims his upcoming  bombshell book is “Harry and Meghan’s book.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omid Scobie tweeted, “And let’s get this nonsense out the way - #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family.

Read More: Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain

“It’s not “Harry and Meghan’s book”, I’m not “Meg’s pal”, the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.”

Earlier, sources close to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Mail Online and claimed that the royal couple had nothing to do with Omid Scobie's biography Endgame.

The denial came after Meghan and Harry’s olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday.

There were claims Prince Harry called King Charles on his birthday and the father-son duo agreed to chat again next week.

Also Read: Meghan Markle makes first public appearance as Harry offers olive branch to King Charles

Meghan is also said to have spoken to her father-in-law while their kids Archie and Lilibet recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather.

Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry
Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles video
Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie video
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain video
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Kendall Jenner to reconcile with Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumours?
Kendall Jenner to reconcile with Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumours?
Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe
Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe
Cardi B stands with Will Smith amid controversial accusations video
Cardi B stands with Will Smith amid controversial accusations
Billie Eilish granted restraining order against alleged harasser video
Billie Eilish granted restraining order against alleged harasser