Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles

Royal expert and author Omid Scobie has dismissed claims his upcoming bombshell book is “Harry and Meghan’s book.”



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omid Scobie tweeted, “And let’s get this nonsense out the way - #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family.

“It’s not “Harry and Meghan’s book”, I’m not “Meg’s pal”, the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.”

Earlier, sources close to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Mail Online and claimed that the royal couple had nothing to do with Omid Scobie's biography Endgame.

The denial came after Meghan and Harry’s olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday.

There were claims Prince Harry called King Charles on his birthday and the father-son duo agreed to chat again next week.

Meghan is also said to have spoken to her father-in-law while their kids Archie and Lilibet recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather.