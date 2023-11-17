Kevin Costner reportedly exiting ‘Yellowstone’ ahead of season 5 release

‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure

The anticipated return of the popular neo-western series Yellowstone has been confirmed; however, reports indicate that Kevin Costner, the show's lead, will not be reprising his role.



According to dmarge.com, the critically acclaimed series is set to make a comeback in 2024, split into two parts with eight episodes each, and the final segment is expected to air in the second half of 2024.

The production, which came to a halt due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, is scheduled to resume in early spring 2024.

As per Variety, the cast has officially received a return date for filming, aligning with the release of the final eight episodes of Season 5 in November 2024.

Rumors circulate that Yellowstone's creators decided to conclude the series during its fifth season following conflicts with Kevin Costner.

The actor, known for his role as John Dutton, allegedly threatened to leave due to scheduling clashes with his passion project, Horizon, set for release in June 2024, with Part 2 premiering in August.

Sources claimed that Costner and Yellowstone series creator Taylor Sheridan clashed over the final season's schedule, pay disputes, and the creative direction of the show's conclusion.

"I couldn't help them any more," Costner stated. "We tried to negotiate; they offered me less money than previous seasons; there were issues with the creative."