Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are very close to each other

Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie proved that she was the true friend and very close to Prince Harry at the time of late Queen Elizabeth’s death.



According to latest claims made by royal expert Omid Scobie, Princess Eugenie kept her cousin Prince Harry updated on Queen Elizabeth’s health.

Eugenie and Harry have remained close despite the Prince stepped down as senior working royal and moved to US.

Royal expert Omid Scobie, in his upcoming bombshell book, claims Princess Eugenie contacted Harry to tell him it was Elizabeth's "time."

The author of Finding Freedom claims "With no further information from other family members or Palace aides, the Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark."

He quoted an insider close to Meghan and Harry as saying, "It was upsetting to witness. Harry was completely by himself on this."