David Beckham opens up about teasing Victoria in Netflix doc: ‘This is my moment’

David Beckham discusses roasting Victoria Beckham in Netflix docuseries ‘BECKHAM’

David Beckham discussed the viral moment from his hotly dropped docuseries Beckham when he roasted his wife Victoria Beckham at a recent event in India.



In the Netflix series, Victoria described her family as “working class” to which David objected till she revealed that her father had a Rolls Royce in the 80s.

Victoria discussed in the docuseries what initially attracted her to David, saying, "I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we're very working class."

At this point, David interrupted her from another room, urging Victoria to be honest. Despite her insistence that she was truthful, the former football star posed a direct question, asking, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

Although Victoria initially claimed the answer wasn't straightforward and depended on various factors, David persisted, prompting her to eventually concede, "Okay, in the '80s my dad had a Rolls Royce."

Reflecting on the scene, which later went viral on the internet, David said at a Meta event "I did a documentary with Victoria, where she talked about being working class (laughs), but the thing about that scene was that we were filming and Victoria never watched the stuff that I did and I didn’t watch what she did."

"So, I took my headphones on and I knew the stuff that she was going to say, but then I felt that ‘this is my moment’ and it was quite a funny moment," he added, as per India Today.