Harry Styles mom claps back amid online backlash: ‘He has a legacy of kindness’

Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Popstar Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist has defended her son after he received online criticism for debuting a shaved head.

Last week, the 29-year-old singer shocked fans by showing off a new buzz cut during a night out in Las Vegas with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell.

While some fans admired the bold new look, others left negative comments.

On Friday, Anne addressed the backlash in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo of Harry and his shaved head, she wrote: "When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are.”

"There’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it."

As one of the world's biggest stars, Harry initially cut his hair in hopes of achieving some anonymity. However, his new buzz cut went viral after being spotted by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

While Harry aimed to fly under the radar for a few months, a source said his anonymity attempt "was good while it lasted."

“Harry was looking for some anonymity,” a source told Daily Mail. “If shaving his head gets some people to not notice him for a few weeks or months, that's about the best-case scenario.”

“That was his initial reason for doing it, but now that he has been found out, it is business as usual. It was good while it lasted, and it can grow back very quickly, so he isn't bothered by the new look. He just wishes it lasted longer and people didn't know.”

