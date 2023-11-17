Meghan Markle turns heads at red carpet amid new Hollywood career reports

Meghan Markle looked glamorous in one of her rare red carpet appearances

Meghan Markle shone at the Variety Power of Women event on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. She dazzled in a cream-coloured Proenza Schouler off-the-shoulder dress that featured striking slit details.

Minimal makeup highlighted her natural beauty, with her dark brown hair pulled into a sleek yet understated bun.

Simple gold jewelry and pointed black pumps completed Meghan's regal look.

When speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Meghan reflected fondly on her time starring in the legal drama "Suits." She noted how enjoyable it was to work with such a talented cast and crew over seven seasons.

Meghan went on to tease some upcoming projects from her and Prince Harry's production company, Archewell Productions. While staying coy on specifics, she emphasized the company's goal of creating content that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.

“[I want to make] things that make people feel — I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community,” she said.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also expressed how much she and Harry are enjoying building their portfolio and can't wait to announce future initiatives.

“But we have so many exciting things on the slate,” she added.

“I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating.”

“My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun,” she said of Prince Harry.