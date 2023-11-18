Leo got Sharon's approval for his performance alongside Johnny Depp in 1993's 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'

Sharon Stone's investment in Leonardo DiCaprio's success: The untold story

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has now become a Hollywood megastar, recently showered love, appreciation, and gratitude for Sharon Stone for paying his wage on their movie The Quick And The Dead, released in 1995.

Sharon Stone details handpicking Leonardo DiCaprio

In her memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice, the 65-year-old actress detailed the story of casting Leo for the role in the 1995 movie when he was only a 21-year-old rising actor.

Sharon stated, "The boy Leo was the only one who really nailed in the audition," adding that the brass at the Tristar Pictures were not interested in hiring an unknown actor.

The Casino actress said, "The studio told me, If I wanted him so much, I could play him out of my own salary. So, I did."

Leonardo thanks Sharon for paying his wage in a 1995 movie

Leo recently appeared in an interview with E! News and expressed gratitude to the legendary actress, stating, "I have thanked her many times. I don't know if I sent her an actual physical thank-you gift, but I cannot thank her enough."

Leonardo recalls getting handpicked by Sharon Stone

The Titanic star recalled the incident when he and fellow actor Russel Crowe were handpicked by the actress, who was really impressed by their performances in their previous films.

Russell's performance in 1992's Romper Stomper captivated Sharon, while Leo got her approval for his iconic performance alongside Jacksparrow actor Johnny Depp in 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape movie.