Palace aides set the record straight on what really went down during the infamous birthday call for King Charles

Palace aides break silence on infamous King Charles birthday call

Aides from Buckingham Palace have just weighed in on King Charles' birthday call from Prince Harry as well as the truth behind its leak.

All of this has been brought to light by Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator.

He broke everything down while speaking to OK magazine.

During the course of that chat, she began by referencing the alleged bid of both, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “prove their value” with the royals.

File Footage

The conversation started when Ms Schofield started admitting, “One courtier, which I think is interesting, has even suggested that the call never took place, citing the King's packed birthday schedule, his lack of a cell phone, and asking where privacy-paranoid Harry and Meghan would send a video of Archie and Lily singing Happy Birthday to the King when he doesn't have a personal iPhone.”



“What we're hearing over on this side is that Harry and Meghan are struggling to prove their value without association with the royal family.”

She also said, “You know, look at Meghan's 'Archetypes' podcast, where she did try to herself from the royal family. It was Megan talking to Paris Hilton and Mariah and all of these American celebrities who did not do well analytically.”

“That's why they lost their Spotify deal. What did blow up, even though it was a year ago, was their Netflix series, where all they did was trash the royal family.”

“This Omid Scobie book is not doing them any favors. And then when they leaked that they had not had an invitation to the King's birthday, they tried to save themselves by telling the BBC there was going to be a phone call.”

Before concluding she also added, “This is all a desperate attempt. Harry and Meghan trying to get back in with the royal family because they realize that's where their value is.”