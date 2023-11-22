 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?

Taylor Swift shares reason about why she cannot attend the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ tribute episode

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Why Taylor Swift didnt attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?
Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?

Dancing With the Stars has honoured Taylor Swift by turning the show into an Eras-theme night. However, the megastar could not attend the show due to the start of the Eras global tour.

However, the Carolina hitmaker digitally appeared in a video message thanking the contestants “so much” for honoring her with “A Celebration of Taylor Swift.”

She continued, “I so wish I could be there to see what you and your choreographers — and my friend Mandy Moore — have put together,” adding, “I really wish I could be there, but I’m on tour in Brazil.

The Grammy winner noted, “But I’m sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants.”

“I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week,” she said on Nov. 14. “I will be there in spirit.”

Meanwhile, the ABC dance competition show has six couples remaining.

Expressing her excitement about the Eras-themed episode, Taylor said, “I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week,” noting, “I will be there in spirit.”

At the time of the special message recording, the global icon was in New York City. She jetted off to Brazil two days later to kickoff the Eras international tour.

Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Amber Heard’s future in DCEU: Will she be Mera in 'Aquaman 3'? video
Amber Heard’s future in DCEU: Will she be Mera in 'Aquaman 3'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ruin King Charles major plan about future of monarchy?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ruin King Charles major plan about future of monarchy?
Olivia Rodrigo breaks cover on being an 'online stalker'
Olivia Rodrigo breaks cover on being an 'online stalker'
Kanye West settles major lawsuit with ex-employee
Kanye West settles major lawsuit with ex-employee
Prince Harry is becoming his own man away from Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry is becoming his own man away from Meghan Markle
Palace aides break silence on infamous King Charles birthday call video
Palace aides break silence on infamous King Charles birthday call
Kanye West fuels Bianca Censori split rumors with solo outing
Kanye West fuels Bianca Censori split rumors with solo outing
Britney Spears pays huge amount to clear traffic woes
Britney Spears pays huge amount to clear traffic woes
Savannah Chrisley makes HUGE claims about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s future
Savannah Chrisley makes HUGE claims about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s future
David Beckham extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
David Beckham extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Prince William to use his ‘future King’ card to not let Harry attend Royal Christmas bash video
Prince William to use his ‘future King’ card to not let Harry attend Royal Christmas bash