Taylor Swift shares reason about why she cannot attend the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ tribute episode

Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?

Dancing With the Stars has honoured Taylor Swift by turning the show into an Eras-theme night. However, the megastar could not attend the show due to the start of the Eras global tour.



However, the Carolina hitmaker digitally appeared in a video message thanking the contestants “so much” for honoring her with “A Celebration of Taylor Swift.”

She continued, “I so wish I could be there to see what you and your choreographers — and my friend Mandy Moore — have put together,” adding, “I really wish I could be there, but I’m on tour in Brazil.

The Grammy winner noted, “But I’m sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants.”

“I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week,” she said on Nov. 14. “I will be there in spirit.”



Meanwhile, the ABC dance competition show has six couples remaining.

Expressing her excitement about the Eras-themed episode, Taylor said, “I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week,” noting, “I will be there in spirit.”

At the time of the special message recording, the global icon was in New York City. She jetted off to Brazil two days later to kickoff the Eras international tour.