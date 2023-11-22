Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ moment

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn recalled the time when the pop singer lost her first-ever Grammy

Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ Grammy moment

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently opened up about the time when the singer lost her first-ever Grammy.

She detailed the story during the latest episode of reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! where she recalled how heartbroken the pop singer was when Christina Aguilera won the best new artist award, in 2000, instead of her.

Jamie started off the story by asking, "Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time? It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina."

Calling Britney "the biggest star of that year," the 32-year-old actress stated, "She worked her *** off. They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she's winning. And she's there and she's lost."

Jamie Lynn explained that she was 7-8 years old at that time but still remembers how sad Britney was.

"Christina won it, and by the way remember she was wonderfully talented, but that year, I mean come on, let's be honest, ‘It’s Britney, b****' like always," she concluded, adding that the Toxic singer almost shunned the Grammy for the rest of her life.