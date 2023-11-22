Prince Harry and King Charles are allegedly trying to work out their differences

Prince Harry, King Charles want 'love to conquer' in 'reconciliation' efforts

The Duke of Sussex is aware of the benefits he can leverage by maintaining contact back at home and is stepping ahead to reconcile with the estranged family.

Expert Grant Harrold tells Daily Express US: "Harry is maybe angry, for all we know there could be just reasons, and he’s standing his ground.



"But behind the scenes, they could be trying to work through it and there could be some sort of reconciliation going on."



Speaking to this publication on behalf of Slingo, Harrold continued: "What you have to remember about the Royal Family is it’s not just the family, there’s an office that runs everything.



"Harry has said about not being able to reach his father because of the office - the office helps run everything, help the monarchy run, protect it and make it work.

"It’s not as simple a situation as a lot of people think, so who knows what will happen in the future.

"Time will tell, at the moment or in recent months, say the past year, I would have said that this rift is unfixable but I know the love and the relationship between the two. Love should conquer all, so you never know," he concluded.