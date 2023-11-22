 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, King Charles want 'love to conquer' in 'reconciliation' efforts

Prince Harry and King Charles are allegedly trying to work out their differences

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Prince Harry, King Charles want love to conquer in reconciliation efforts
Prince Harry, King Charles want 'love to conquer' in 'reconciliation' efforts

Prince Harry and King Charles are making way for each other in a bid to reconcile.

The Duke of Sussex is aware of the benefits he can leverage by maintaining contact back at home and is stepping ahead to reconcile with the estranged family.

Expert Grant Harrold tells Daily Express US: "Harry is maybe angry, for all we know there could be just reasons, and he’s standing his ground.

"But behind the scenes, they could be trying to work through it and there could be some sort of reconciliation going on."

Speaking to this publication on behalf of Slingo, Harrold continued: "What you have to remember about the Royal Family is it’s not just the family, there’s an office that runs everything.

"Harry has said about not being able to reach his father because of the office - the office helps run everything, help the monarchy run, protect it and make it work.

"It’s not as simple a situation as a lot of people think, so who knows what will happen in the future.

"Time will tell, at the moment or in recent months, say the past year, I would have said that this rift is unfixable but I know the love and the relationship between the two. Love should conquer all, so you never know," he concluded.

'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
King Charles likely to promote THESE 3 royals to senior ranks
King Charles likely to promote THESE 3 royals to senior ranks
Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub exposed
Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub exposed
‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken
‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken
BTS heads for extended hiatus
BTS heads for extended hiatus
Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ moment
Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ moment
Did Harry Styles’ shave his head for acting role? Deets here
Did Harry Styles’ shave his head for acting role? Deets here
Ben Affleck is battling hidden stress?
Ben Affleck is battling hidden stress?
'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'
'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'