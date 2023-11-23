King Charles is told to create his family legacy through new sets of values

King Charles to find new 'potent' brand to fit family monarchy

King Charles would not be able to retain the family legacy in his monarchy, unlike mother Queen Elizabeth II.

His Majesty, who has not only remarried but also has a questionable relationship with younger son, Prince Harry, cannot set the value of family system for years to come.

Author Tessa Dunlop notes: "When Princess Elizabeth walked down the aisle with her war-hero husband, Philip, the stunning pair were instant trend-setters - 200 million listened to the wedding of the decade in a record-breaking year for tying the knot."

"Britain's pin-up family, the House of Windsor, had reached dizzy new heights. Within a year Prince Charles was born; the original baby boomer, his arrival sealed the deal for family monarchy. In this era of the nuclear family, divorce laws didn't change for over twenty years.

"Irrespective of what happened behind closed doors Elizabeth and Philip were the perfect couple in a fast-changing society. Theirs would prove a tough act to follow," she added, suggesting that Charles needs a new brand promise to help survival of the monarchy.

Tessa said: "By 1980 the pressure on Charles was huge. Britain wanted another royal wedding. On the surface, his marriage looked like the perfect second act - another blushing bride with her sailor prince. But times had changed: divorce was prevalent, celebrity culture distorting, infidelity unacceptable. Charles and Diana's giant wedding ended in giant failure. Family monarchy fell apart."

"Charles is the product of his generation just as his parents were of theirs. But can our everyman king find a new brand as potent as family monarchy? Let's hope so for the sake of our divided nation," she concluded.