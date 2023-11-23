 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani reside in Oklahoma along with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefanis son
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son

Blake Shelton got candid about his life with Gwen Stefani in a recent sit-down with Cassie DiLaura from Entertainment Tonight.

In the interview, the 54-year-old American singer opened up about how he felt seeing his stepson Apollo dressed like him.

Tributing his step-father, the 9-year-old debuted a country-inspired look at Gwen Stefani’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony which was held in October.

Clad in blue denim with a dark blazer, Gwen’s son depicted a carbon copy of his stepfather Blake. The kid also paired brown cowboy boots with this look.

Elaborating further on the iconic father-son moment Blake said, "When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited."

As Blake continued with the confessional, he exposed Apollo’s casual and modern dressing style.

"He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart.”

“I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears," added the proud step-father. 

For those who are unversed, Gwen Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. After calling it quits in 2015, the Just a Girl songstress tied the knot with Blake in 2021, reported Brides

Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in God’s name’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in God’s name’
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment