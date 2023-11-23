Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani reside in Oklahoma along with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma

Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son

Blake Shelton got candid about his life with Gwen Stefani in a recent sit-down with Cassie DiLaura from Entertainment Tonight.

In the interview, the 54-year-old American singer opened up about how he felt seeing his stepson Apollo dressed like him.

Tributing his step-father, the 9-year-old debuted a country-inspired look at Gwen Stefani’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony which was held in October.

Clad in blue denim with a dark blazer, Gwen’s son depicted a carbon copy of his stepfather Blake. The kid also paired brown cowboy boots with this look.

Elaborating further on the iconic father-son moment Blake said, "When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited."

As Blake continued with the confessional, he exposed Apollo’s casual and modern dressing style.

"He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart.”

“I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears," added the proud step-father.

For those who are unversed, Gwen Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. After calling it quits in 2015, the Just a Girl songstress tied the knot with Blake in 2021, reported Brides.