 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit

Jenna Ortega leaves 'Scream 7' amid Melissa Barrera's departure

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Scream 7 gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit

In a series of troubling news for the Scream 7 project, the lead star Jenna Ortega has now exited the film after a clash with the shooting timetable of her Wednesday season 2.

The departure comes on the heels of fellow star Melissa Barrera, who was shown the door from the project after she voiced her opinion about the Israel and Palestine conflict.

As reported by Variety, the 21-year-old exit was not linked to her co-star's firing, as the insiders shared that the schedule row was ongoing prior to the actors' strike.

Similarly, the MTV Movie winner has been busy with another film, Tim Burton's much-anticipated Beetlejuice 2.

However, it is pertinent to mention here the season 2 of Wednesday shooting schedule is still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Jenna and Melissa have a history of being associated with the horror franchise.

The pair appeared in 2022's Scream revival and later banded again in this year's hit sixth instalment.

Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in God’s name’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for new hypocrisy as experts ask ‘why in God’s name’
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment