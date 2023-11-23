'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit

Jenna Ortega leaves 'Scream 7' amid Melissa Barrera's departure

In a series of troubling news for the Scream 7 project, the lead star Jenna Ortega has now exited the film after a clash with the shooting timetable of her Wednesday season 2.

The departure comes on the heels of fellow star Melissa Barrera, who was shown the door from the project after she voiced her opinion about the Israel and Palestine conflict.

As reported by Variety, the 21-year-old exit was not linked to her co-star's firing, as the insiders shared that the schedule row was ongoing prior to the actors' strike.

Similarly, the MTV Movie winner has been busy with another film, Tim Burton's much-anticipated Beetlejuice 2.

However, it is pertinent to mention here the season 2 of Wednesday shooting schedule is still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Jenna and Melissa have a history of being associated with the horror franchise.

The pair appeared in 2022's Scream revival and later banded again in this year's hit sixth instalment.