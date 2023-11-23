Jamie revealed that her elder sister was watching the reality show from her mansion in Los Angeles

Britney Spears worried as sister Jamie Lynn spills family secrets

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn Spears is currently taking part in a UK reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. It has been reported that the pop sensation is worried about the revelations her sister might make at the show.



Jamie, who initially vowed to stay silent regarding her sister, has reportedly started talking about Britney with her fellow celebs.

Jamie Lynn Spears talks about Britney

She already had two major conversations about the songstress. In the first conversation, she recalled Britney losing out on a Grammy Award and Toxic Singer's reaction.

While in the second rant about her sister, Jamie revealed that her elder sister was watching the show from her mansion in Los Angeles.

Britney Spears worried about Jamie Lynn's revelations

In an interview with The Mirror, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton stated, "Britney is concerned about what Jamie Lynn might say about her while she’s on the reality show after the singer called her little sister a “total b***h” in her explosive tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me."

He continued that Britney has nothing to be scared of, adding, "Jamie Lynn is just appearing in the show only for the paycheck."

Jamie expected to quit the reality show soon

The publication claims that the little sister of the hitmaker is expected to soon quit the show as she has already told her fellow celebs that she wants to go home