Adele, Rich Paul seen for the first time after confirming marriage

Adele reportedly confirmed her marriage to sports agent Rich Paul during Alan Carr's comedy show

Adele and Rich Paul made their first public appearance together at a basketball game after the former confirmed their “secret marriage.”



The newlyweds were captured at the LA Lakers’ game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles on Wednesday where they sat courtside at the Cypto.com arena.

Mail Online reports the couple was "glowing" and "smiling throughout the evening" as the Hello hitmaker wore a loose knit sweater with her hair tied in a sleek bun.

Besides accessorizing the look with gold drop earrings, Adele also rocked her shiny wedding ring.

On the other hand Rich, who was seen having a blast in his wife’s company, sported a casual look with a black zip-up jacket, faded black jeans and a black cap.

The visuals come after the 35-year-old singer confirmed her union with the sports agent during Alan Carr’s comedy show.

An audience member told Deuxmoi, “I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’”

The confirmation comes after Adele referred to Rich as her husband during her Las Vegas concert in September when a woman in the audience screamed out "Will you marry me?" to which the singer replied: “You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight.”