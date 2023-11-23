 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kim Kardashian reflects on bad memories from 2013 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian shares she wept after Robin Williams roasted her for 2013 Met Gala look

Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Kim Kardashian has a history of displaying bold outfits on the red carpets, which received admiration and abuse altogether. However, at one time, the reality star burst into tears from one critique on her divisive look in 2013 Met Gala.

In the latest episode, the SKIMS founder reflected on past Met Gala look after she was preparing for the fashion show’s 2023 edition with daughter North West.

Remembering the controversial look, the fashion mogul said, "When you were in my belly and I wore that floral dress."

The 10-year-old instantly responded, "I really don’t like that one."

In sync, Scott Disick, who was near the conversation, also said, "Nobody liked that one."

But the American Horror Story star shared that the most brutal takedown came from the late Robin Williams, which left her in tears.

In a funny dig, the deceased actor compared Kim with his 1993 character Mrs. Doubtfire after posting the side-by-side picture online, "I think I wore it better!"

"I cried when Robin Williams roasted me and posted, 'Who wore it better?'" she shared. "Me and Mrs. Doubtfire."

