Kim Kardashian finally tells off her 'worst critic'

Kim Kardashian shares North West with Kanye West along with three other children

Kim Kardashian finally reclaims her authority over North West in the newest episode of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality TV show.

The Kardashians' latest episode spilled the beans on all the iconic behind-the-scenes moments of Met Gala 2023.

During this episode, the 10-year-old North West did not shy away from voicing her opinions on the various looks she encountered.

The mini fashionista, North West started off by dragging her mother’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson revealing that she “hated” his look.

Critiquing Davidson’s fashion choice, North addressed, “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

The daughter of Kanye West also landed on Jared Leto’s look as a huge cat. Without giving it any second thought, North termed it “cringe.”

Later in the episode, Kim Kardashian got to know that her daughter had told Kendall Jenner about Kim’s original views on Kendall’s look.

Even though the SKIMS founder praised Kendall on her face the truth was different.

Upon this confession, the fashion mogul decided to give her daughter a lesson on loyalty.

Kim explained to her daughter in a motherly tone, “There’s a thing about honesty and there’s a thing about having your mom’s back.”

As fans will know, Kim sees North West as her ‘worst critic’ and has become more mindful of her dress choices because of her daughter, reported Metro UK.