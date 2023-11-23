 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian finally tells off her 'worst critic'

Kim Kardashian shares North West with Kanye West along with three other children

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Photo Kim Kardashian finally tells off her worst critic
Photo Kim Kardashian finally tells off her 'worst critic'

Kim Kardashian finally reclaims her authority over North West in the newest episode of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality TV show.

The Kardashians' latest episode spilled the beans on all the iconic behind-the-scenes moments of Met Gala 2023.

During this episode, the 10-year-old North West did not shy away from voicing her opinions on the various looks she encountered.

The mini fashionista, North West started off by dragging her mother’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson revealing that she “hated” his look.

Critiquing Davidson’s fashion choice, North addressed, “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

The daughter of Kanye West also landed on Jared Leto’s look as a huge cat. Without giving it any second thought, North termed it “cringe.”

Later in the episode, Kim Kardashian got to know that her daughter had told Kendall Jenner about Kim’s original views on Kendall’s look.

Even though the SKIMS founder praised Kendall on her face the truth was different.

Upon this confession, the fashion mogul decided to give her daughter a lesson on loyalty.

Kim explained to her daughter in a motherly tone, “There’s a thing about honesty and there’s a thing about having your mom’s back.”

As fans will know, Kim sees North West as her ‘worst critic’ and has become more mindful of her dress choices because of her daughter, reported Metro UK

Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed video
Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed
Netflix 'The Crown' unveils Queen's response to Diana's death
Netflix 'The Crown' unveils Queen's response to Diana's death
Prince William feels Prince Harry’s betrayal is too wounding to handle
Prince William feels Prince Harry’s betrayal is too wounding to handle
Kris Jenner makes shock admission at Robert Kardashian’s deathbed
Kris Jenner makes shock admission at Robert Kardashian’s deathbed
Travis Kelce on Twitter: 'I don't tweet anymore'
Travis Kelce on Twitter: 'I don't tweet anymore'
Tim Burton shoots down one mega-hit film revival hopes
Tim Burton shoots down one mega-hit film revival hopes
David Beckham all hearts for daughter Harper amid Victoria's praise video
David Beckham all hearts for daughter Harper amid Victoria's praise
Tristan Thompson makes huge confession about Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson makes huge confession about Khloe Kardashian
'Squid Game' Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Episodes and Trailer
'Squid Game' Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Episodes and Trailer
Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ live for the first time: Watch video
Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ live for the first time: Watch
Kim Kardashian reflects on bad memories from 2013 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian reflects on bad memories from 2013 Met Gala
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations