Thursday, November 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Tristan Thompson makes huge confession about Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian recently confronted Tristan Thompson for cheating on her sister Khloe

Melanie Walker

Tristan Thompson recently admitted that he’s desperate to have ex Khloe Kardashian back in his life.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the NBA star was confronted by the eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, who told him how "lucky" he is that the family still wants him around despite cheating past.

Tristan revealed it’s his “goal” to patch things up with Khloe, the mother of his children True and Tatum.

Read More: Kourtney criticizes Kardashians’ for welcoming ‘bad’ men

He made the comment as a reply to the Poosh founder’s question who asked him: “What is your goal? Like, is your goal to be together and if so, what are you doing to get there?"

“First of all, would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course. My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit,” said Tristan.

He reminisced about his traumatic past and shared that growing up he never had a happy household. “I have always wanted it but I have done things to put myself in a position out of that,” he told Kourtney.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian confronts Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson over his ‘serial cheating’

The confession comes after Tristan cheated on Khloe multiple times, including once before their daughter True’s birth and another time with Kylie Jenner's ex best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

