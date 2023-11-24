Netflix block-buster series Bridgerton was renewed for the third season in July of 2022

Photo Netflix 'Bridgerton' Season 3: Plot, Cast, Release Date and Trailer

Bridgerton boasts the title of garnering the most views as an English-language series on Netflix.

Along with the eight Bridgerton siblings, heartbroken Penelope is returning to the small screen with a whole new charisma for Bridgerton's Season 3.

The new season features Penelope Featherington and her long-time crush Colin Bridgerton turning into beaus after being ‘just friends.’

The historical fiction-romance series is developed by Chris Van Dunsen for the streaming platform Netflix.

Plot of Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 is going to revolve around the consequences of the eventful Featherington Ball.

During the ball, Penelope's heart is shattered into pieces when she heard Colin claiming to a group of bachelors that he would never court the best friend of his younger sister.

Moreover, Eloise got to know the truth about Penelope's identity as Lady Whistledown. This revelation marred the bond between the best friends.

Winning over her insecurities, Penelope will take on the lead role in this series as she attempts to prove herself worthy of Colin's love and Eloise's friendship.

Cast of Bridgerton Season 3

The familiar faces returning to the Season 3 include Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, and Claudia Jessie.

In addition to these, the show will also debut some fresh faces including Sam Phillips, James Phoon and Daniel Francis in the newest season. The iconic Julie Andrews is also confirmed to join the premise as the narrator.

Release date for Bridgerton Season 3

The filming for Season 3 of Bridgerton has initiated, but the release date is not announced yet.

Official trailer of Bridgerton Season 3

The official trailer for Season 3 has not been released so far. However, the trailer for Season 2 is available for streaming.



