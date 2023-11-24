Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'

Brad Pitt's son labelling his father to be a world class a**hole failed to have any effect on the actor

Brad Pitt has been spotted for the first time since his son, Pax, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, launched a scathing attack against him.

It seems that his son labelling him to be world class a**hole failed to have any effect on the actor as he appeared unfazed in his public sighting.

The 59-year-old Babylon star appeared to be in a hurry as he was spotted in his electric Porsche Taycan, worth $200,000, apparently to reach office for a meeting.



He was wearing a brown button up linen shirt, paired with same coloured pants and off-white sneakers. He protected his head from piercing sun with a frayed bucket hat and covered his eyes with sun glasses.

According to the Mirror, the actor who appeared unfazed recently was reportedly devastated by his son’s rant against him.

Earlier, in a social media post, Brad’s son Pax wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and again prove yourself to be a despicable and terrible person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest kids who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

Pax continued, “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

Pax's rant is actually three-year old

Pitt has not officially reacted to the son’s rant, however, his friends have clarified that the scathing Father’s day post was actually from 2020 that recently resurfaced and it might not represent the father-son’s current relationship.