 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'

Brad Pitt's son labelling his father to be a world class a**hole failed to have any effect on the actor

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 24, 2023

Brad Pitts first public sighting after getting labelled world class a**hole
Brad Pitt's first public sighting after getting labelled 'world class a**hole'

Brad Pitt has been spotted for the first time since his son, Pax, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, launched a scathing attack against him.

Brad Pitt unbothered by son's rant

It seems that his son labelling him to be world class a**hole failed to have any effect on the actor as he appeared unfazed in his public sighting.

Brad Pitt's first public sighting since son's rant

The 59-year-old Babylon star appeared to be in a hurry as he was spotted in his electric Porsche Taycan, worth $200,000, apparently to reach office for a meeting.

He was wearing a brown button up linen shirt, paired with same coloured pants and off-white sneakers. He protected his head from piercing sun with a frayed bucket hat and covered his eyes with sun glasses.

According to the Mirror, the actor who appeared unfazed recently was reportedly devastated by his son’s rant against him.

Brad Pitt's son launches scathing attack on his father

Earlier, in a social media post, Brad’s son Pax wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and again prove yourself to be a despicable and terrible person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest kids who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

Pax continued, “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

Pax's rant is actually three-year old

Pitt has not officially reacted to the son’s rant, however, his friends have clarified that the scathing Father’s day post was actually from 2020 that recently resurfaced and it might not represent the father-son’s current relationship.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West takes swipe at mama's ex Pete Davidson
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb
Jamie Foxx vows action against woman accusing him of sexual assault
Jamie Foxx vows action against woman accusing him of sexual assault
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ remains firm: ‘No lawsuit filed’ video
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ remains firm: ‘No lawsuit filed’
Ridley Scott ignored books when making 'Napoleon'
Ridley Scott ignored books when making 'Napoleon'
Prince Harry thinks King Charles, Prince William are ‘united in press hunger’
Prince Harry thinks King Charles, Prince William are ‘united in press hunger’
Irina Shayk shares shocking details of her early life
Irina Shayk shares shocking details of her early life
Prince Harry’s reception in Buckingham Palace will be frostier than the Antarctic
Prince Harry’s reception in Buckingham Palace will be frostier than the Antarctic
Prince Harry’s attraction to Buckingham Palace ridiculed
Prince Harry’s attraction to Buckingham Palace ridiculed
Brad Pitt breaks cover after son Pax Jolie's vilifying note
Brad Pitt breaks cover after son Pax Jolie's vilifying note
Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed video
Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed