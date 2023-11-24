 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is proud of his Royal status despite feud, says expert

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Prince Harry goes back to his 'zone' as Royal Prince in Canada

Prince Harry was spotted showing off his royal status during his recent visit to Vancouver.

The Duke of Sussex, who was promoting Invictus Games 2025 in Canada alongside Meghan Markle, was taking an advantage of his lineage.

Royal expert Judi James tells the Express: "It looks as though Harry’s body language suggests he is back in the ‘zone’ as a royal Prince here, loving his royal moment in the spotlight that mirrors his grandmother the late Queen’s puck-drop years before.

She adds: “His beaming smile as he steps out onto the rink and his own version of a royal wave, with his index finger and the next finger splayed in a V for victory sign suggest he is glorying in the once familiar form of attention and possibly happy to flex his royal status appearance in Canada as well as the US to the family Firm in the UK.”

"He also got to show his sport-loving playful and rather macho side here, joking with the ice hockey players and leaping up out of his seat and doing celebratory dances when his team scored,” she noted.

