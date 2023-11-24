Donna Kelce reveals that she’s not a good cook and celebrates the occasion by baking cinnamon rolls

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrates Thanksgiving miles away from each other

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, has recently unveiled her family's Thanksgiving plans. Donna revealed that she’s not a good cook and celebrates the occasion by baking cinnamon rolls.



Donna Kelce unveils her Thanksgiving holiday plans

She continued, “Because cinnamon rolls are quite sugary, I only do it a couple of times a year,” adding that the family gets a ham because they don’t really like turkey.

According to Page Six, Travis’s family’s thanksgiving plans are unveiled after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted that his girlfriend won’t be joining him for the holiday.

Taylor Swift to stay in Brazil during Thanksgiving

The Grammy winning singer is staying in South America for the international leg of her record breaking Eras tour and she will be celebrating her Thanksgiving holiday in Brazil.

During the Wednesday’s episode of his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Travis said, “I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.”

Taylor Swift overwhelmed with emotions after fan's death

Earlier, it was reported that the pop sensation would join her love interest for the holiday but she changed her decision. A source revealed to the publication that the last minute change in decision comes after a fan’s tragic death at her concert.

The insider revealed that Travis has been acting as a huge support for the Midnight hitmaker in the wake of tragedy.