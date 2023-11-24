Britney Spears & Sam Asghari called it quits in August 2023, just 14 months after tying the knot

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement

Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari seem to be on better terms lately, insiders revealed.

Sources told Mail Online that the pop singer and her 29-year-old ex share a more "cordial" relationship which has been influenced largely by Sam’s contentment, who was recently seen at a Lakers game.

The Iranian actor, who’s initial intention was to contest the prenuptial agreement, is reportedly still residing in a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles, funded by Britney's $10,000 monthly.

Previously, the Toxic singer and Sam relied on their lawyers for communication as they refrained from speaking to each other directly.

Tipsters further added that the divorce negotiations are progressing because Britney also seems to be finding “common ground” with Sam now as the two are mutually working towards finalizing the settlement.

The pair tied the knot in June 2022 until 14 months after their marriage Sam filed for divorce in August 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

