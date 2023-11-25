Snoop Dogg was accompanied by his Oscar-nominee friend Don Cheadle

Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans

Snoop Dogg, the acclaimed rapper who recently fooled his fans into believing that he has quit smoking, was spotted bluntly smoking in the back seat of a black SUV in Santa Monica on Wednesday night.

Snoop Dogg spotted smoking after pranking fans

Ironically, the 25-year-old music star was spotted smoking following his dinner with a dear friend nearly after a week of announcing the he had quit smoking.

According to the Daily Mail, Snoop was accompanied by his Oscar-nominee friend Don Cheadle, adding that the pair enjoyed a hearty Italian meal at Giorgio Baldi.

Don kept his wardrobe casual for the outing as he was spotted wearing black leather jacket, with a black T-shirt and pairing it with jeans and white sneakers.

On the other hand, his rapper friend showcased himself in a shiny green jacket, white durag, sneakers with Death Row AOP Weed Hoodie and Weed Joggers.

Snoop Dogg's announces quitting smoking

Last Thursday, the 16-time Grammy nominee pulled an april fool prank with his fans in November as he announced to 185.6 million followers, "I am giving up smoke. After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy."

Snoop Dogg clarifies that 'quitting smoking' was marketing campaign

Later on Monday, the singer clarified that the announcement was a marketing stunt to promote ad campaign for Solo Stove limited addition, "The Snoop-Stove - Bonfire 2.0 + stand."