 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum recently welcomed a baby girl a year after birth of their son, Phoenix

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are over the moon after the birth of their baby girl, London, almost a year after the couple welcomed their son, Phoenix.

According to an insider, it is a “dream come true” for the socialite and her husband as they “always wanted to a little girl.”

“Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the duo’s son, Phoenix, is also “thrilled” to be a big brother.

Speaking of his reaction on London’s arrival, the insider said, “Phoenix has been very interested in getting to know his little sister.”

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving

“Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together,” the source noted.

Paris surprised her fans after she shared a picture of a pink baby outfit adorned with the name "London," on her Instagram account.

Expressing her gratitude, Paris captioned the photo, "Thankful for my baby girl."

Shortly after the birth of her son, she told the publication she "can’t wait" to give Phoenix a baby sister.

Paris then gushed over her baby boy, saying, "When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel. This has been the best time."

Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears video
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business
Tom Hardy confirms 'Venom 3' returned to production post SAG-AFTRA strike video
Tom Hardy confirms 'Venom 3' returned to production post SAG-AFTRA strike
Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project
Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone video
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight