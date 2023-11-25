Paris Hilton, Carter Reum recently welcomed a baby girl a year after birth of their son, Phoenix

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are over the moon after the birth of their baby girl, London, almost a year after the couple welcomed their son, Phoenix.



According to an insider, it is a “dream come true” for the socialite and her husband as they “always wanted to a little girl.”

“Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the duo’s son, Phoenix, is also “thrilled” to be a big brother.

Speaking of his reaction on London’s arrival, the insider said, “Phoenix has been very interested in getting to know his little sister.”

“Everyone is happy and healthy and excited to spend the holidays this year together,” the source noted.

Paris surprised her fans after she shared a picture of a pink baby outfit adorned with the name "London," on her Instagram account.

Expressing her gratitude, Paris captioned the photo, "Thankful for my baby girl."

Shortly after the birth of her son, she told the publication she "can’t wait" to give Phoenix a baby sister.

Paris then gushed over her baby boy, saying, "When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel. This has been the best time."