Omid Scobie recently released his book 'Endgame' in which he discussed Prince Harry's feud with Royal family

Omid Scobie accused of using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make a ‘career’

Renowned royal biographer, Omid Scobie, who is also a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has landed in controversy following the release of his latest book Endgame.



Scobie has made some bombshell revelations about Harry’s ongoing feud with the Royal family, including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Criticizing Scobie's new work, Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine questioned his motives behind writing the book, claiming he is using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make his career.

“I think this is Omid Scobie desperately trying to milk the last drops of cash out of this relationship,” Vine said, as per GB News.

“And what a strange name for a book! Endgame? It sounds like a sort of Hollywood blockbuster starring someone very macho,” she added.

“It’s very strange. I mean, Omid Scobie has made a career, really, of fuelling this feud. They are making a lot of money off the pain of the family.

“Of the slight tragedy between this very damaged boy, Harry, and Charles who as I understand is really suffering because of this thing.

The expert went on to write, “He’s very upset about the whole thing, and the way it’s gone. And he feels it very deeply and I think, you know, he’s 75.”

“I don’t know, I always think with families, you don’t want your relative to suffer if you love them, do you? It just seems that everything that Harry does is designed to hurt Charles in some sort of a way.”