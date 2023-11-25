 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s ultimatum to King Charles about Lilibet, Archie laid bare

King Charles asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave Frogmore Cottage in March after release of memoir 'Spare'

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Prince Harry’s ultimatum to King Charles about Lilibet, Archie laid bare

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry allegedly gave his father King Charles an ultimatum about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following row over Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

Royal expert Omid Scobie has claimed that the Duke of Sussex allegedly gave the King ultimatum by asking a heart wrenching question after he was told to leave Frogmore cottage.

Read More: Kate Middleton breaks silence amid ‘lazy’ remarks by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Scobie claims in his upcoming book Endgame that Prince Harry used his children Archie and Lilibet as leverage to try and convince King Charles to let him keep Frogmore Cottage, their base in UK.

The monarch ordered Harry and Meghan Markle to evict Frogmore Cottage before his coronation in March 2023.

Also Read: Prince William reacts after giving in to Kate Middleton’s wishes

Reacting over it, Prince Harry called his father and allegedly asked as he begged to keep the keys of the Frogmore cottage: “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren any more?”

