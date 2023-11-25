King Charles asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave Frogmore Cottage in March after release of memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry’s ultimatum to King Charles about Lilibet, Archie laid bare

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry allegedly gave his father King Charles an ultimatum about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet following row over Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.



Royal expert Omid Scobie has claimed that the Duke of Sussex allegedly gave the King ultimatum by asking a heart wrenching question after he was told to leave Frogmore cottage.

Scobie claims in his upcoming book Endgame that Prince Harry used his children Archie and Lilibet as leverage to try and convince King Charles to let him keep Frogmore Cottage, their base in UK.

The monarch ordered Harry and Meghan Markle to evict Frogmore Cottage before his coronation in March 2023.

Reacting over it, Prince Harry called his father and allegedly asked as he begged to keep the keys of the Frogmore cottage: “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren any more?”