Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry warned ‘The Crown’ isn’t without aimed barbs

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Prince Harry ha just been warned that The Crown isn’t without teeth as well as well-aimed barbs at our wayward royals.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

Read More: ‘The Crown’ exposes real ‘troubled soul’ in Royal family and it’s not Prince Harry

According to Ms Callahan, “As for all the worries about Diana (the impeccable Elizabeth Debicki) and a potentially violent recreation of the crash that killed her, it is as tastefully done as possible — we see a speeding black Mercedes but the impact itself is off-screen. Charles (Dominic West), meanwhile, is gifted a newfound hero narrative.”

“And unlike his living, breathing inspiration, our fictional 12-year-old Harry has little dialogue and never steals the scene.”

Read More: ‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

But “That said, these episodes aren't without teeth.”

Before concluding she also added, “An apparent smattering of well-aimed barbs at our wayward royals are especially curious given Harry and Meghan's lucrative Netflix deal.”

