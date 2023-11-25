Prince Harry warned ‘The Crown’ isn’t without aimed barbs

Prince Harry has just been warned about the incoming dangers of thinking The Crown is without teeth

Prince Harry ha just been warned that The Crown isn’t without teeth as well as well-aimed barbs at our wayward royals.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

According to Ms Callahan, “As for all the worries about Diana (the impeccable Elizabeth Debicki) and a potentially violent recreation of the crash that killed her, it is as tastefully done as possible — we see a speeding black Mercedes but the impact itself is off-screen. Charles (Dominic West), meanwhile, is gifted a newfound hero narrative.”

“And unlike his living, breathing inspiration, our fictional 12-year-old Harry has little dialogue and never steals the scene.”

But “That said, these episodes aren't without teeth.”

Before concluding she also added, “An apparent smattering of well-aimed barbs at our wayward royals are especially curious given Harry and Meghan's lucrative Netflix deal.”