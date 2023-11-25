 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Bradley Cooper gets honest about 'Hangover 4'

Bradley Cooper believes ‘Hangover 4’ director will not make the fourth installment

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Bradley Cooper gets honest about Hangover 4
Bradley Cooper gets honest about 'Hangover 4'

Bradley Cooper is ever ready to appear in his goofy franchise Hangover. But he suggested that the trilogy’s director, Todd Phillips, is not up for the fourth installment

In a chat with The New Yorker Radio Hour, the Oscar-nominated actor opened up about the status of the comedy franchise.

“I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that,” the Silver Lining Playbook star referred to Hangover 4.

Elsewhere in the interview, the A Star is Born star was asked about his career’s trajectory, leading the interviewer to ask, “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not Hangover 5 but something of a similar spirit.”

“Well, I would do Hangover 5,” the Maestro star swiftly responded. “It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah,”

“You would do that in a flash? Not just to pay the bills,” the host questioned.

Bradley explained, “I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah,” he continued. “just because I love [director] Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much. I probably would, yeah.”

Queen Camilla ‘owed thanks’ to Piers Morgan for bashing Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla ‘owed thanks’ to Piers Morgan for bashing Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift makes Swifties 'scared' from one onstage move
Taylor Swift makes Swifties 'scared' from one onstage move
Paris Hilton reveals who inspired her to become a mother
Paris Hilton reveals who inspired her to become a mother
Prince Albert’s 'illegitimate' son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste on father-son relationship
Prince Albert’s 'illegitimate' son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste on father-son relationship
Drake explains why he loves Scotland
Drake explains why he loves Scotland
Prince Harry gives ultimatum to Kate Middleton: ‘Just come clean!’
Prince Harry gives ultimatum to Kate Middleton: ‘Just come clean!’
‘Unpredictable’ Prince William, ‘lazy’ Kate Middleton will fail to modernise monarchy, claims royal expert video
‘Unpredictable’ Prince William, ‘lazy’ Kate Middleton will fail to modernise monarchy, claims royal expert
Prince William’s apology to Meghan Markle crucial for Prince Harry’s reconciliation
Prince William’s apology to Meghan Markle crucial for Prince Harry’s reconciliation
Prince William only interested in his future as Charles prepares plan to abdicate video
Prince William only interested in his future as Charles prepares plan to abdicate
Prince William ‘very angry’ with Prince Harry since release of his memoir ‘Spare’
Prince William ‘very angry’ with Prince Harry since release of his memoir ‘Spare’
Prince Harry’s ultimatum to King Charles about Lilibet, Archie laid bare
Prince Harry’s ultimatum to King Charles about Lilibet, Archie laid bare
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears relationship since memoir
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears relationship since memoir