Bradley Cooper gets honest about 'Hangover 4'

In a chat with The New Yorker Radio Hour, the Oscar-nominated actor opened up about the status of the comedy franchise.

“I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that,” the Silver Lining Playbook star referred to Hangover 4.

Elsewhere in the interview, the A Star is Born star was asked about his career’s trajectory, leading the interviewer to ask, “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not Hangover 5 but something of a similar spirit.”

“Well, I would do Hangover 5,” the Maestro star swiftly responded. “It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah,”

“You would do that in a flash? Not just to pay the bills,” the host questioned.

Bradley explained, “I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah,” he continued. “just because I love [director] Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much. I probably would, yeah.”