entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations

Jennifer Lopez has dropped the first teaser for her new album 'This Is Me... Now', which also features Ben Affleck

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Photo Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can be seen hand-in-hand in the just-released teaser of This Is Me... Now.

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first teaser of her upcoming album. Showcasing Jennifer’s journey throughout these years, the album is named This Is Me... Now.

After a long wait of ten years, the Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker is releasing her ninth album, which is a sequel to her last album This is Me … Then. Her last album came out in the year 2002, for those unversed. 

Last year on 25 November, the 53-year-old songstress announced the release of This Is Me... Now. The eagerly awaited album is slated to be made available for listening in 2024.

On this exciting revelation, fans have ignited a frenzy on social media hailing Jennifer.

A Twitter (now known as Site X) user commented on the teaser, “Nature is healing.”

“It sounds amazing! So exciting,” another added.

A third wished Jennifer, “I hope the released clip will be loved by many people with millions of views when released.”


