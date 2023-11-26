Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are given advice before leaving for christmas

PR expert Mayah Riaz tells the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to keep their celebrations low key should there be any invitation from the Royal Family.

Mayah told Mirror.co.uk: "If Harry and Meghan accepted an invitation to join the Royal Family for Christmas it would be difficult to keep it a secret. They will be seen travelling to the UK and may even be seen at some point during the festivities.

"However, I would advise that they don't themselves reveal whether they have been invited. This could even be a condition of the invitation. They can simply accept the invitation without making a public statement about it."

The publicist commented: "Let's face it, if Harry and Meghan get an invite to spend Christmas with the family, they won't be speaking about what happens during the time together. Sure, once the festivities are over, it will be acceptable for them to release a statement expressing gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with the Royal Family."

She then concluded: "In this statement, they could emphasise the importance of family especially during the festive period. This will help shift the narrative and showcase a more positive image, while avoiding any specific details about what happens behind closed doors."