Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to keep calm as Omid Scobie releases book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to keep a diplomatic stance when it comes to Omid Scobie's upcoming book.

PR expert Mayah Riaz tell the Sussexes to keep a secured stance when their pal speaks about the Royal family problems in 'Endgame.'

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, the PR expert shared: "It is important for Harry and Meghan to carefully consider whether it is necessary for them to comment on any part of the book. At a time where the couple are trying to make amends with the Royal Family, it is important for them to consider potential risks of commenting on the book

She then adds: "If they were to address chapters or allegations, Harry and Meghan could inadvertently prolong the media attention and further fuel the narrative. I would advise them to focus on their current endeavours, such as their philanthropic work rather than past controversies."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

