 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read Details

Narges Mohammadi is currently imprisoned in Iran's capital Tehran's prison where she has been incarcerated since 2021

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read Details
Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read Details

Angelina Jolie, an acclaimed actress and human rights activist, recently opened up about her interview with an imprisoned Iranian model Narges Mohammadi.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a pictured quote of the Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Price Laureate in which the latter stated, "Women and youth in Iran are the most redical, widespread, and influential forces for deep change and transition in society."

Jolie interviews imprisoned Iranian activist

According to the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old actress interviewed Narges for the Time and expressed her excitement over being able to spread awareness about the Iranian national's work.

Jolie expressed that she was honoured to interview Narges, saying, "It was an honour for me to interview a brave Iranian prisoner of conscience. Please read her words to learn more of the courage, spirit and moral power of a peaceful resistance."

In conversation with the actress, the 51-year-old activist lamented getting arrested in front of her family as she stated, "I think my detention in front of my children, enduring solitary confinement and not being able to talk to my kids was unbearable beyond words, logic or belief."

Jolie hails resilience of women in refugee camps

Jolie, whose adopted son Pax is currently embroiled in feud with his father, mentioned her experience of meeting women in refugee camps and hailed their resilience in the face of adversity.

Narges Mohammadi is currently imprisoned in Iran's capital Tehran's prison where she has been incarcerated since 2021. 

Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly' haunting the royals, not laying 'old bones to rest'
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly' haunting the royals, not laying 'old bones to rest'