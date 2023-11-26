Narges Mohammadi is currently imprisoned in Iran's capital Tehran's prison where she has been incarcerated since 2021

Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read Details

Angelina Jolie, an acclaimed actress and human rights activist, recently opened up about her interview with an imprisoned Iranian model Narges Mohammadi.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a pictured quote of the Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Price Laureate in which the latter stated, "Women and youth in Iran are the most redical, widespread, and influential forces for deep change and transition in society."

Jolie interviews imprisoned Iranian activist



According to the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old actress interviewed Narges for the Time and expressed her excitement over being able to spread awareness about the Iranian national's work.

Jolie expressed that she was honoured to interview Narges, saying, "It was an honour for me to interview a brave Iranian prisoner of conscience. Please read her words to learn more of the courage, spirit and moral power of a peaceful resistance."

In conversation with the actress, the 51-year-old activist lamented getting arrested in front of her family as she stated, "I think my detention in front of my children, enduring solitary confinement and not being able to talk to my kids was unbearable beyond words, logic or belief."

Jolie hails resilience of women in refugee camps

Jolie, whose adopted son Pax is currently embroiled in feud with his father, mentioned her experience of meeting women in refugee camps and hailed their resilience in the face of adversity.

Narges Mohammadi is currently imprisoned in Iran's capital Tehran's prison where she has been incarcerated since 2021.