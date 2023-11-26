 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'

Matthew Perry earned $1 million per episode from the 'Friends' show

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from Friends
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star whose sudden death on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 shocked everyone, once expressed guilt over the hefty sum of money he earned for acting in the hit 90s sitcom series.

Matthew Perry felt guilty over receiving a hefty amount for doing 'Friends'

It has been reported that prior to his death, the beloved star opened up about the massive paycheck he received for starring in the show and stated that the whopping amount made him feel guilty.

According to the Blast, the late actor earned $1 million per episode from the Friends show.

In a resurfaced interview before his death, Matthew acknowledged the role of money in saving his life, stating. "I don't belittle how fun the experience has been of Friends. The money was amazing," adding that the creative experience of being on the show probably saved his life.

Mathew reveals how being on show helped him in life

The late actor's memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022 quotes him saying, "When you are making a million dollar a week, you can't drink the 37th drink. You have to go home and go to sleep ... That was the greatest job in the world." 

Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel
Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel
Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read details
Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read details
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin