Matthew Perry earned $1 million per episode from the 'Friends' show

Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star whose sudden death on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 shocked everyone, once expressed guilt over the hefty sum of money he earned for acting in the hit 90s sitcom series.

It has been reported that prior to his death, the beloved star opened up about the massive paycheck he received for starring in the show and stated that the whopping amount made him feel guilty.

According to the Blast, the late actor earned $1 million per episode from the Friends show.

In a resurfaced interview before his death, Matthew acknowledged the role of money in saving his life, stating. "I don't belittle how fun the experience has been of Friends. The money was amazing," adding that the creative experience of being on the show probably saved his life.



Mathew reveals how being on show helped him in life

The late actor's memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022 quotes him saying, "When you are making a million dollar a week, you can't drink the 37th drink. You have to go home and go to sleep ... That was the greatest job in the world."