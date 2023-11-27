Kate Middleton called out by Meghan Markle friend over her optics

'Terrified' Kate Middleton makes Royals go 'wow' over little achievements: Meghan pal

Kate Middleton has been ridiculed by Meghan Markle’s supposed ‘mouthpiece’ on a fresh interview.

The Princess of Wales has been accused of fake smiling to win over the public in a fresh attack by Omid Scobie.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Scobie said that Kate is "too terrified" to do "anything more than grinning photo ops".

He added that the mother-of-three is "infantilised massively" so the bar is "always lower".

Nothing Kate’s life in the Royal Family, Scobie said the "small achievements" seen from her "wouldn't perhaps be noticed" from another Royal Family member but with Kate "it's like 'wow'".

The comment comes after expert Darren Stanton compared Kate’s confidence to that of her husband.

He said: "Kate is equally as confident on her own as she is when she is with William. She is the stronger personality out of the two.

Mr Stanton added: "You know someone is confident by their posture and the way they walk. Kate always springs out of the vehicle after arriving at an engagement. Her arms are often stretched out and she has good eye contact when shaking hands with others.

"You will notice that when other people meet her, they either curtsey or do a court bow, which is a sign of submission,” she concluded.