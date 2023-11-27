 
Monday, November 27, 2023
The police arrested Tiffany after finding her asleep behind the wheel while parked in the middle of Beverly Drive

Monday, November 27, 2023

Comedian Tiffany Haddish opens up about getting arrested on DUI charges

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was recently arrested after returning from her performance at a comedy show on Thanksgiving, on the charges of Driving Under Influence (DUI) has recently broken her silence regarding the incident.

Just 24 hours after her arrest, the comedian was rocking the stage again at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach.

Tiffany Haddish's "prayer for a man in uniform" answered

According to TMZ, a fan questioned the actress about the incident, saying, "What happened last night?" she took a long pause and then replied, "I don't know, you tell me."

Being a comedian, Tiffany, then quipped, "My prayers for a man in uniform were answered."

She continued, "I prayed to God to send me a man with a job. Preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers."

Tiffany arrested on DUI charges

Previously, it was reported that the cops responded to a complaint about alleged DUI and they found comedian asleep behind the wheel while parked in the middle of Beverly Drive.

It was reported that her car was parked sideways in the middle of the road, meaning that others had to circle around to pass by.

Fortunately, no traffic mishap was reported and Tiffany was taken into custody by the police.

