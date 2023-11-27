 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations

Justin and his wife have remained mum and none of them have officially responded to Britney's accusations

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 27, 2023

Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations

Justin Timberlake, who has recently been in headlines due to the bombshell revelations made by Britney Spears in her memoir, was recently spotted enjoying a stylish night out with his wife Jessica Biel and some of their close pals in Westwood neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Justin Timberlake's night-out with wife Jessica Biel

The NSYNC member kept his wardrobe casual for the outing as he was spotted wearing a burgundy graphic hoodie paired with ripped jeans and Nike sneakers. He covered his head with a black base ball cap.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer walked alongside his wife who dazzled in a pair of loose-fitting denim pants and ensembled her look with light brown, fuzzy jacket to keep herself warm during the chilly night.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and they share two kids, son, eight-year-old Silas and three-year-old Phineas.

Britney Spears's revelations against Justin Timberlake

The pair's night-out comes after the pop sensation Britney Spears made some startling revelations regarding the singer in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me. 

She claims that Timberlake made her go through abortion and then dumped her over a two word text during their three-year fling nearly 2 decades ago from 1999-2002.

Justin and his wife have remained mum and none of them have officially responded to Britney's accusations.

Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home video
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Twilight director hints Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega in potential 'reboot'
Twilight director hints Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega in potential 'reboot'
Prince Harry to abandon 'agenda' of 'verbal attacks' on royals?
Prince Harry to abandon 'agenda' of 'verbal attacks' on royals?
Disney's box office woes continues as 'Wish' flops at box office
Disney's box office woes continues as 'Wish' flops at box office
Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices
Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices