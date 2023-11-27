Justin and his wife have remained mum and none of them have officially responded to Britney's accusations

Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations

Justin Timberlake, who has recently been in headlines due to the bombshell revelations made by Britney Spears in her memoir, was recently spotted enjoying a stylish night out with his wife Jessica Biel and some of their close pals in Westwood neighborhood in Los Angeles.



Justin Timberlake's night-out with wife Jessica Biel

The NSYNC member kept his wardrobe casual for the outing as he was spotted wearing a burgundy graphic hoodie paired with ripped jeans and Nike sneakers. He covered his head with a black base ball cap.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer walked alongside his wife who dazzled in a pair of loose-fitting denim pants and ensembled her look with light brown, fuzzy jacket to keep herself warm during the chilly night.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and they share two kids, son, eight-year-old Silas and three-year-old Phineas.

Britney Spears's revelations against Justin Timberlake

The pair's night-out comes after the pop sensation Britney Spears made some startling revelations regarding the singer in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me.

She claims that Timberlake made her go through abortion and then dumped her over a two word text during their three-year fling nearly 2 decades ago from 1999-2002.

Justin and his wife have remained mum and none of them have officially responded to Britney's accusations.