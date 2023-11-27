Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles

Prince Harry has just been bashed for not taking personal responsibility for the pain he’s caused King Charles

Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in King Charles’ breakdown

Prince Harry has just been urged to take accountability for his own actions and the role he played in the family’s relationship breakdown.

Royal author Margaret Holder made these claims and allegations about the Duke of Sussex.

The entire chat began occurred with Express UK and featured a warning in response to the ‘cruel’ verbal attacks and the impact they’ve had on King Charles and his monarchy.

She was quoted saying, “If Harry wants to heal the rift with his family, he needs to stop the victim agenda and start taking a more mature stance by accepting blame for his own role in the breakdown of family cohesion.”

She also added, “Harry could be more protective of his family and tell sources who speak to Scobie to end any association with him,” if not more.

In regards to Omid Scobie, Ms Holder added, “If people believe [he] speaks for Harry and Meghan, that is simply helping to damage the Royal Family and any chance of a reconciliation with the Sussexes.”

All these warnings to the Duke have come shortly after Ms Holer reacted to Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

she added, “I don’t dispute his right to present the case for a modernised monarchy – on that I agree with him – but I do regret his quoted savaging of William and Catherine.”

“Given the inside information Scobie appears to have from private correspondence between Meghan and Charles, I have to conclude he has a special relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”