Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak

Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie has just reacted to 'twisting' of his book Endgame, following a massive amount of backlash.

He reacted to the leaks of his upcoming book on Twitter (now known as X) and wrote, "Hardly a surprise that the twisting of facts and misquoting going on right now has reached new levels of desperation."

Before signing off he also said, "Looking forward to people being able to read the book for themselves on Tuesday — and hearing my actual voice set some nonsense straight in interviews this week."

For those still unversed with the book, the writer has promised "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Some of the claims leaked thus far include insights into the two royal racists that questioned Archie's skin colour, as well as claims about Prince William and how he leaked Sussex stories to prioritise the Firm.