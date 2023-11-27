 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak

Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie has finally spoken out, after the very first time, since excerpts from Endgame leaked online

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

Meghan Markles biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak
Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak 

Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie has just reacted to 'twisting' of his book Endgame, following a massive amount of backlash. 

He reacted to the leaks of his upcoming book on Twitter (now known as X) and wrote, "Hardly a surprise that the twisting of facts and misquoting going on right now has reached new levels of desperation."

Read More: Omid Scobie accused of using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make a ‘career

Before signing off he also said, "Looking forward to people being able to read the book for themselves on Tuesday — and hearing my actual voice set some nonsense straight in interviews this week."

For those still unversed with the book, the writer has promised "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Read More: Meghan Markle not a Hollywood bimbo, expert says branding is unfair

Some of the claims leaked thus far include insights into the two royal racists that questioned Archie's skin colour, as well as claims about Prince William and how he leaked Sussex stories to prioritise the Firm.

Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Prince Harry branded worse than royal attackers who aren’t worse than flesh and blood’
Prince Harry branded worse than royal attackers who aren’t worse than flesh and blood’
Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles video
Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations
Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix