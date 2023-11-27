Meghan Markle warned she is stuck in a rat race that's staring the 'law of diminishing returns' in the face

Meghan Markle's warned against creating an absolute mess as its a 'disservice'

Experts have just started speaking about Meghan Markle's unofficial mouthpiece Omid Scobie.

These claims have been brought to light by commentator Matthew Laza.

She weighed in on things during a candid interview with GB News.

During the chat she referenced claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped brief Omid Scobie, the couple's unofficial mouthpiece, with stories against the Firm.

Laza started the conversation off by saying, "It's an absolute mess,"

"And I think if Meghan thinks she's doing herself a service by briefing him, then she's very much mistaken because this is a sort of whiff of desperation about it.

Laza also added, "With these royal biographies, there's always one that makes a big splash."

"And then of course they like the money, they like the attention, and the royal biographer goes off and writes another one, and then another one. And it's very much a law of diminishing returns," she later chimed in to say before signing off.

For those unversed with Omid Scobie's upcoming book Endgame, it promises a "penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy—an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."