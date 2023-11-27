Meghan Markle has just come under fire for using people until she no longer has any need for them

Meghan Markle under fire for using people until she doesn't need them

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle for allegedly wanting to use people until they are not needed in her life anymore, and experts believe that includes King Charles' monarchy.

Royal biographer Angela Levin issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent chats with GB News.

During the course of this conversation with the outlet, the expert referenced the leaked extracts from Endgame.

For those unversed, its been rumored that Meghan Markle had control over the contents in Omid Scobie's book the same way she did in Finding Freedom.

Ms Levin began by saying, "She is now saying that she's had nothing whatsoever to do with it. But that's what they said last time with the first book and she had to go to court and apologise because she had done so."

Read More: Meghan Markle wants TWO members of King Charles monarchy ‘checked



But "I don't believe that they haven't controlled this new book" because "Omid Scobie and a lot of it is their wish to be horrendous, but pretend it's not them. I think if you look back on how they behave, that's how they behave."

"We have this swap, swap, swap, swap, which is what goes on all the time. And in a way, this is what's happening about 'we do want to come over for Christmas' and 'we don't want to come over for Christmas', because if you know what's coming up and this book would have been what they knew, why would you want to go there? She doesn't."

Read More: Meghan Markle just cant help hogging the spotlight



During the course of the conversation she also went on to add, "It's said in the book that she absolutely can't bear the royal family and the way the royals operate, and she doesn't want to know about it."

"This is typical Meghan because she uses people until she doesn't need them anymore, and then she moves on. She did this with her first husband. She's done it with lots of friends and that's how she operates."