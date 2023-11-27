 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations

Justin Timberlake stepped out with wife Jessica Biel after Britney Spears dropped her bombshell memoir last month

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 27, 2023

Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britneys accusations
Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations

Justin Timberlake stepped out with his wife Jessica Biel after Britney Spears dropped her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me.

The former NSYNC singer was seen heading out for dinner with the 41-year-old actress and friends in Los Angeles, on Saturday night.

Their outing comes a month after the Princess of Pop detailed her controversial relationship with Justin whom she dated from 1999 to 2002. In her all-tell memoir, Britney alleged that the 42-year-old singer made her get an abortion because he "wasn’t ready to be a father."

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Britney wrote in the book.

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she added.

Justin refrained from publicly responding to her accusations, but according to a source privy to Radar Online, he is "neither proud nor ashamed" of his past behavior and is thinking of filing a lawsuit against Britney.

Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Prince Harry branded worse than royal attackers who aren’t worse than flesh and blood’
Prince Harry branded worse than royal attackers who aren’t worse than flesh and blood’
Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles video
Prince Harry can not be given any more ammunition by King Charles
Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak
Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie speaks out after Endgame leak
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Sandra Bullock cannot forget her dead lover?
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Meghan Markle planning to set the record straight in a memoir
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez unveils ‘This Is Me..Now’ album, film release date
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Jennifer Lopez gives PDA to Ben Affleck for the cameras?
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
Selena Gomez’s relationship status revealed
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
North West is mini Kanye, read why?
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix
Kim Kardashian inks exclusive agreement with Netflix