Justin Timberlake puts up strong front amid Britney's accusations

Justin Timberlake stepped out with his wife Jessica Biel after Britney Spears dropped her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me.

The former NSYNC singer was seen heading out for dinner with the 41-year-old actress and friends in Los Angeles, on Saturday night.

Their outing comes a month after the Princess of Pop detailed her controversial relationship with Justin whom she dated from 1999 to 2002. In her all-tell memoir, Britney alleged that the 42-year-old singer made her get an abortion because he "wasn’t ready to be a father."

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Britney wrote in the book.

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she added.

Justin refrained from publicly responding to her accusations, but according to a source privy to Radar Online, he is "neither proud nor ashamed" of his past behavior and is thinking of filing a lawsuit against Britney.