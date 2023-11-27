 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Mason Hughes

Nicolas Cage sounds off on 'The Flash' cameo: 'We made an agreement'

Nicolas Cage opens up about his thoughts on the controversial ‘The Flash’ cameo

Mason Hughes

Monday, November 27, 2023

Nicolas Cage sounds off on ‘The Flash’ cameo: We made an agreement
Nicolas Cage sounds off on ‘The Flash’ cameo: 'We made an agreement'

Nicolas Cage is not a fan of AI; he even described its use in the entertainment industry as “inhumane.” And he thinks the tech may be used on his divisive The Flash cameo after he shared that what appeared in the movie “was not he was told to do on set.”

During an interview with Wired, the Ghost Rider star said, “You said it perfectly when you said, “We made an agreement. That is the linchpin to it. There’s an agreement and a mutual understanding and a contract that you’ve gone into knowing both sides and knowing full well what we’re getting into.”

He continued, “I’m not saying they used AI on the Superman thing. Maybe they did. I don’t know. Maybe it was just CGI, but whatever it was, that’s not what I did on the set.”

Adding, “As much as I love [director] Andy [Muschietti] and [sister and film producer] Barbara [Muschietti]—and I do think they’re great—it’s still not what I was told to do on set.”

In The Flash, Nicolas appeared as Superman, where fans pointed out the CGI used to show the actor’s long hair.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nicolas was cast in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives, but the project was shelved before filming.

