Jennifer Lawrence recently conducted a candid Q&A session wiht Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence claps back at plastic surgery speculations

Jennifer Lawrence recently addressed the speculations about her getting plastic surgery while interviewing Kylie Jenner.



The 33-year-old actress conducted a candid Q&A session with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul for the Interview Magazine. She made the comments while talking about the skills of a celebrity makeup artist named Hung Vanngo.

"He overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," said Jennifer.

Read More: Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence

To this, Kylie replied: "Oh my god. You know, you’ve been looking amazing. Have you always worked with him?" Talking more about the celebrity MUA, the Hunger Games actress said, "Yeah and 'I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing make-up.’"

The Oscar-winning actress then joked, "Apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery. I see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I’m like, "How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?"



Moreover, Jennifer added that people do not understand how aging changes your appearance, "I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging."