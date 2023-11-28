Mark Wahlberg is currently focused on feeling good instead to trying to get bigger and stronger

Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle

Actor Mark Wahlberg has recently stunned his fans by revealing the changes ageing has forced him to make in his daily life.

The actor known for his impressive physique used to work-out twice a day seven days a week but now he has revealed that he is prioritizing his rest and recovery over intense workout.

The 52-year-old actor appeared in an interview with Fox News Digital and detailed the reasons behind changing his workout routine.

He said, "I mean, look, I just, you know, get more and more injuries and not recovering the way I should," adding that for him, working out twice at such old has become a strange concept now.

The Fighter star revealed that he uses two gifts given by God to recover after intensive workouts and revealed those two gift to be a peaceful sleep and cold water to recover and heel.

Wahlberg detailed that he has added cold showers in his routine following the temperature drop in Las Vegas, adding, "I am currently focused on getting a cold plunge every morning, resting two days a week and trying to feel good rather than trying to get bigger and stronger."