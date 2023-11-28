 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai

Kanye West performed the song in collaboration with fellow singers, including Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Darkie and Chris Brown

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Kanye West, who has recently become a controversial figure in the entertainment world due to his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for the Hitler, has once again invited criticism by performing his latest song Vulture on Sunday evening at nightclub Blu Dubai.

The Chicago rapper took the stage during the Lil Darkie's concert and joined with fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign as they started singing Kanye's latest song that has been labelled as Anti-Semitic.

The Instagram stories from the club's official account showed him singing, "How am I anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish bi***.?"

The lyrics of his latest song flows as, "I don't know who them hoes is, man, they all lyin'. Brody, tell me who them hoes is, man, they all fine... I just f***** Scooter's Bi***."

This comes after the 46-year appeared in the attendance to watch the Formula One race.

Despite, the song being slammed for its anti-Semitic lyrics, Kanye has been spotted proudly singing it at multiple occasions.

A video emerged of him performing his song with fellow stars include Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Bump J and others at a party in Dubai. All of these have singers have been slammed by their fans for singing alleged anti-Semitic remarks with the singer. 

