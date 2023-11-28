Princess Eugenie is very close to her cousin Prince Harry, who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Princess Eugenie enjoys F1 race with celebrity friends

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank attended the final F1 race of the year at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.



The couple were all smiles as they joined some celebrity friends for Formula 1 race.

Also Read: King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book

Taking to Instagram, former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell-Horner shared a photo of Eugenie and Jack, revealing that they were in town for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Halliwell shared the photo with caption, “Final @f1 race of the year.”

British supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom can also be seen in the stunning photo.



Princess Eugenie’s photo has received thousands of heart within no time.

Read More: Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie followed in the footsteps of her cousin Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, by attending the F1 race.

Harry made an appearance at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas last month.