Paris Hilton opens up about 'happy hour' on Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton revealed that she kept the birth of her daughter London with husband Carter Reum a secret from her family until Thanksgiving

Photo Paris Hilton opens up about the 'happy hour' on Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton spilled the beans on her “best Thanksgiving ever” on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

On Monday, Paris Hilton emerged on the show for her first public appearance after announcing the newest addition to her family, her daughter London.

Speaking of the big announcement, the heiress revealed how she stunned her family with London’s birth.



“My Thanksgiving was amazing. Of course, that's when I surprised the whole family with London,” the mother of two told the show hosts.

She recounted the moment by explaining that around 5 in the evening of Thanksgiving, her husband, Carter Reum, escorted everyone into the living room. He then announced, “I have a surprise.”

Paris also addressed, “Everyone thought a magician was coming. Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone's all excited.”

“And then I walk in holding a pink blanket with the baby, and everyone is sitting there like ‘What?!’”

The 42-year-old media personality even admitted that with her two kids, baby girl London and 11-month-old toddler Phoenix, she “feels so complete”.

The elated mother also signed off by saying, “It was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my life.”

Photo Paris Hilton with son Phoenix

As fans will know, on Thanksgiving, Paris Hilton announced the birth of her first baby girl with her husband Carter Reum, an American author and a venture capitalist, after welcoming her first child, called Phoenix, last year.



